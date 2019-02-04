|
on February 2, 2019, of Ft. Myers, FL, Wife of the late Harold "Hickey" Litow. Mother of Joseph (Valerie) Litow and Lynn (Robert) Flayhart. Grandmother of Kyle Litow, Chelsy (Joseph) Dantono and Bria Litow. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Wednesday, 1:30 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 2nd Street Pike, Southampton. Interment, Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Michelle Russo Contributions can be made to Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Association, Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, or Lung Cancer Alliance.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 4, 2019