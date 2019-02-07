McCANEY

FLORENCE J. "JANE"

90, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, peacefully, with her children by her side. Born on September 29, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA, to John and Florence (Schreiner) Crossin; she was the middle of three children raised on South 12th Street. She attended Epiphany of Our Lord Grade School and went on to John W. Hallahan Girls' High School (class of 1946). Hallahan is where Jane met her forever friends "sorority sisters", with whom she kept in contact for life. After High School, Jane met a persistent Michael McCaney "Mickey" at a local "Dollar Dance Night". Jane and Mickey married in 1949 and created a family of their own on Alverstone Road in Westbrook Park, PA. She worked for Bell Telephone Company while raising her two children. Mickey and Jane went on to live in Japan (Okinawa), Wales and settled in Southern Florida. At 'The Villages', Jane became an active member of the community, an important contributor to Saint Timothy's Catholic Church and she enjoyed volunteering at Saint Vincent de Paul. Eventually, Jane returned to Media, PA to live out her life with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jack Crossin, her brother, Paul Crossin; her husband, Michael McCaney, and her great-grandson, Martin-John Coxe.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, Michael (Vicki) McCaney, Jr., Jane (Marty) Fricko; her 5 grandchildren, Gretchen (Sadri) Ben Youssef, Heidi (Chad) Coxe, Hillary (Brian) Smyth, Lauren (John) Sarge and Colin (Nicole Falo) McCaney; her 9 great-grand-children, Althea Coxe, Sami Ben Youssef, Ella Smyth, Colin McCaney Jr., Mehdi Ben Youssef, Brian Smyth Jr., Alyssa McCaney, Corey Smyth and Hazel Smyth; her sister-in-law, Patty Crossin; a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Monday, February 11, 2019, 9:15 to 10:15 A.M., at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N. Providence Rd., Media, PA 19063, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to St. Vincent De Paul Society, c/o St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159, would be appreciated. Arr. by: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com





Published on Philly.com on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary