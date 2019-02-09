|
|
KOGEN
FLORENCE (nee Aion)
On Feb. 8th 2018, age 95, of Elkins Park, Beloved wife of the late Samuel B. Kogen, loving mother of Neil (Carol) Kogen, Neile (Arthur) Davis, the late Robert Kogen, and the late Gail (Gila) Gottlieb. Adored grandmother of Jennifer (Kevin) Burke, Alison (Jeff) Feldman, Jonah (Erin) Kogen, Shayna (Ryan) Ash. Cherished great grandmother of Lucas, Rebecca, the late Sara Kate, Jack, Leah, Madeline, Hana and Kaia. Devoted sister of the late Seymour, Milton, and Herman: survived by Dear sisters-in-law Molly Aion and Betty (the late David) Kogen, and her many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral services Sun. 11:30 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. followed by Interment at Roosevelt Memorial Park. Contributions in her memory can be made to Sara's Smiles Foundation
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 9, 2019