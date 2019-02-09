Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for FLORENCE KOGEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORENCE (Aion) KOGEN

Notice Condolences Flowers

FLORENCE (Aion) KOGEN Notice
KOGEN
FLORENCE (nee Aion)
On Feb. 8th 2018, age 95, of Elkins Park, Beloved wife of the late Samuel B. Kogen, loving mother of Neil (Carol) Kogen, Neile (Arthur) Davis, the late Robert Kogen, and the late Gail (Gila) Gottlieb. Adored grandmother of Jennifer (Kevin) Burke, Alison (Jeff) Feldman, Jonah (Erin) Kogen, Shayna (Ryan) Ash. Cherished great grandmother of Lucas, Rebecca, the late Sara Kate, Jack, Leah, Madeline, Hana and Kaia. Devoted sister of the late Seymour, Milton, and Herman: survived by Dear sisters-in-law Molly Aion and Betty (the late David) Kogen, and her many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral services Sun. 11:30 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. followed by Interment at Roosevelt Memorial Park. Contributions in her memory can be made to Sara's Smiles Foundation

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.