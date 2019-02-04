|
|
WNEK
FLORENCE L. (nee Chybinski)
Jan. 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alexander. Loving mother of Alexis Little and the late Mark Wnek. She will be sadly missed by her sister, Loretta Grubbs. She is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Thursday 8 A.M. to 9:45 A.M. EUGENE A. GNIEWEK FUNERAL HOME, 2711-13 E. Allegheny Ave. (I-95 Allegh. Exit, corner of Tilton St.). Funeral Mass 10 A.M. St. Adalbert RC Church. Int. Resurrection Cem., Bensalem.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 4, 2019