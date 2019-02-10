|
|
WATSON
FLORINE M.
Feb. 8, 2019. Beloved sister of Helen M. Starrs, Joan Watson, the late Lee and the late Robert Watson. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday Feb. 13th, 10 A.M. St. Jerome R.C. Church, 8100 Colfax St., Phila. where friends may call Wednesday 9 to 10 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions in Florine's name may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, 100 E. Wynnewood Rd, Wynnewood, PA 19096.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 10, 2019