Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
FRANCES AQUILINO
AQUILINO
FRANCES M. "FRAN"
(nee Sestito)


On February 3, 2019, of Phila-delphia. Age 77. Wife of the late Joseph Aquilino. Devoted mother of Conchetta McCord (John), Joseph Aquilino (Gemma) and Robert Aquilino (Jane). Loving Nan of Megan, Jason, Joseph, Jr., Robert, Rocco, Michael and Sydney and great-Nana of Liam, Jonathan, Abigail and Alexis. Dear sister of the late Dolores Sestito Scott. Also survived by nieces and nephews.
Fran was a volunteer cook at Gray's Ferry Barrett Center, 28th & Tasker Sts., Philadelphia. There will be a Viewing from 9:15 to 11:15 A.M., Saturday morning, at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME RUNNEMEDE, 126 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede NJ 08078. Funeral Mass, 12 Noon, Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield PA. Family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Fran's memory to Providence Animal Center, Attn: Lucy Fox, 555 Sandybank Rd., Media PA 19063. Family and friends may share memories at

GardnerFuneralHome.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 6, 2019
