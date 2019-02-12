Home

Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
(215) 672-6262
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Resurrection Lutheran Church
620 Welsh Rd.
Horsham, PA
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Lutheran Church
620 Welsh Rd.
Horsham, PA
FRANCES D. (Deckert) SYLVESTER Notice
SYLVESTER
(GALLAGHER)
FRANCES D. (nee Deckert)


On Feb. 9, 2019, of Hatboro. Wife of the late Anthony J. Sylvester and Thomas W. Gallagher. Mother of Lynne Comb, Lauren Hoehn, Mark T. Gallagher, Michele F. McGrath, Nanette Grivjack and Kevin Sylvester. Also survived by 17 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and her brother Alfred Deckert. Relatives and friends may call Thursday 6-8 P.M. THE FUNERAL HOME OF LOUIS SWIFT PLUNKETT, 529 N. York Rd., Hatboro, PA. and Friday 10-10:45 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 620 Welsh Rd., Horsham, PA 19044. Services 11 A.M. Int. Hillside Cem, Roslyn. In lieu of flowers, donations to her Church would be appreciated.
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 12, 2019
