Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill
1816 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
(856) 428-8222
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill
1816 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Eucharist R.C. Church
344 Kresson Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Eucharist R.C. Church
344 Kresson Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
FRANCIS M. SCOLA


FRANCIS M. SCOLA
SCOLA
FRANCIS M.


On Jan. 31, 2019, age 85, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Beloved husband of the late, Rita (nee Severino). Son of the late, Angelo and Amelia Scola (nee Furgiuele). Devoted father of Valerie (Peter) Schmutz and Lois Vanase. Loving grand-father of Matthew, Francis, Nicholas and Andrew. Dear brother of the late, Katherine Pagliaro, Rita Fortino and the late, Giulio Scola. Also sur-vived by numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday from 7 to 9 P.M. at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 1816 Berlin Road (Route 561), Cherry Hill, NJ. There will be a Viewing Wednesday after 10 A.M. at Holy Eucharist R.C. Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill where His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 A.M. Ent. Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 3, 2019
