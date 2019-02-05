|
|
|
SMITH
Frank D.
Age 85, of Ocean City, NJ, died peacefully on February 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Sally Ann (nee Moore). Loving father of Tracy Files, Frank D. Smith, Jr. (MaryAnn), and Charles Smith (Heather). Grandfather of six. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M., at the Anton B. Urban Funeral Home, 1111 S. Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA. followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 P.M. Tributes and photos may be shared at:
www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More