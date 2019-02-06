Home

FRANK M. McENTEE

Age 86, of Gwynedd, PA, passed away on Feb. 3, 2019. Husband of the late Catherine; father of Jeanne (Eric), David (Lisa), Carol (Joseph), and Eileen (William); cherished grandfather of 12; and brother of Joan and Claire.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Frank's Graveside Service Saturday, Feb. 9th, at 10 A.M., at Lawnview Cemetery in Rockledge, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's memory to Friends of Pennypack Park, P.O. Box 14302, Philadelphia, PA 19115.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 6, 2019
