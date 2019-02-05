Home

Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. James Kingsessing Church
6838 Woodland Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
St. James Kingsessing Church
6838 Woodland Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
On February 1, 2019, age 91 of Drexel Hill. Beloved husband of Leona (Simpler), devoted father of Joanne (Ken) Hawkins, grandfather of Zachary, Alexis, Jacqueline, and Elizabeth, also survived by his sister Gwen Fry, niece Jeanette, nephew David, 3 great nieces and a great nephew. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service on Saturday, at 1 P.M. at St. James Kingsessing Church, 6838 Woodland Ave., Phila, PA 19142, where friends may call after 12 Noon. Memorials may be sent in his name to the church. Int. to follow in the church cemetery.


Published on Philly.com on Feb. 5, 2019
