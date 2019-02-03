Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
300 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
(610) 828-0330
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Manoa and Shelbourne Rds.
Haver-town, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Manoa and Shelbourne Rds
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE MOSCONY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE A. MOSCONY


1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
GEORGE A. MOSCONY Notice
MOSCONY
GEORGE A.


Age 79, of Sea Isle City, NJ, formerly of Havertown, on Saturday Feb. 2, 2019. Proud U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and former Philadelphia Police Officer. Longtime Real Estate Broker in Southwest Phila.
Beloved husband of the late Matilda "Tillie" (Vitullo) Moscony. Devoted father of Kathleen (Craig) Lewis, George A. (Dina) Moscony and Michael Moscony. Loving grandfather of Katie, Jake, Nicole, George and Allison. Relatives and friends are invited to the Viewing in Church on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church, Manoa and Shelbourne Rds., Haver-town, PA 19083. Int. Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO F.H. 610-828-0330 www.msrfh.com

logo


Published on Philly.com on Feb. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices