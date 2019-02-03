|
MOSCONY
GEORGE A.
Age 79, of Sea Isle City, NJ, formerly of Havertown, on Saturday Feb. 2, 2019. Proud U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and former Philadelphia Police Officer. Longtime Real Estate Broker in Southwest Phila.
Beloved husband of the late Matilda "Tillie" (Vitullo) Moscony. Devoted father of Kathleen (Craig) Lewis, George A. (Dina) Moscony and Michael Moscony. Loving grandfather of Katie, Jake, Nicole, George and Allison. Relatives and friends are invited to the Viewing in Church on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church, Manoa and Shelbourne Rds., Haver-town, PA 19083. Int. Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
