GEORGE ALBERT DIX


GEORGE ALBERT DIX Notice
DIX
GEORGE ALBERT


He passed away surrounded by loved ones on January 27, 2019. He was born August 5, 1919 in Niagara, NY. His career was in University Administration. His avocation was being a church organist, and music was his life-long passion, which he passed on to his children and grand-children.
He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Lucille Henebry Dix; his daughters, Karen Dix Jones (Dennis) and Susan Dix Geary (David); 4 beloved grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Stephen Henebry Dix (Judith).
Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a .


Published on Philly.com on Feb. 3, 2019
