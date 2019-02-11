|
|
CARISS
GEORGE J., Sr.
Passed away on Feb. 7, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Richards); loving father of Debra Margolis (Ken), Ronnie Cariss, the late George J., Jr. and step-father of Cheryl Flynn (Shawn), Patrick O'Donnell (Theresa), Beverly O'Donnell and John O'Donnell; dear brother of William Cariss (Claudia) and Alvin Cariss (Janet). He is also survived by 27 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to George's Life Celebration Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, from 7:30 to 9:00 A.M. at JOHN F. GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 10975 ACADEMY RD., PHILA. and to his Funeral Mass, 10:00 A.M. at Maternity BVM Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave., Phila. PA 19115. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, a donation in George's memory to Maternity BVM Church would be appreciated.
www.lifecelebration.com
1-877-GIVNISH
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 11, 2019