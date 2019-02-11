Home

GEORGE J. CARISS Sr.

GEORGE J. CARISS Sr. Notice
CARISS
GEORGE J., Sr.
Passed away on Feb. 7, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Richards); loving father of Debra Margolis (Ken), Ronnie Cariss, the late George J., Jr. and step-father of Cheryl Flynn (Shawn), Patrick O'Donnell (Theresa), Beverly O'Donnell and John O'Donnell; dear brother of William Cariss (Claudia) and Alvin Cariss (Janet). He is also survived by 27 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to George's Life Celebration Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, from 7:30 to 9:00 A.M. at JOHN F. GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 10975 ACADEMY RD., PHILA. and to his Funeral Mass, 10:00 A.M. at Maternity BVM Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave., Phila. PA 19115. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, a donation in George's memory to Maternity BVM Church would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 11, 2019
