Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Child
2500 Naamans Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE J. "BUD" JOHNSON Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

GEORGE J. "BUD" JOHNSON Jr. Notice
JOHNSON
GEORGE J., JR. "BUD"
Age 86, of Garnet Valley PA, passed away on February 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Helene Sheeran Johnson; father of Dorothy Eglin; stepfather of Tom and Wayne Sheeran; brother of Robert and Donald Johnson and Helen Moore; grand-father of David and Monica, Tom and Emily. He was pre-deceased by wife, Flossie; son, David; and granddaughter, Rachael. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, 10 to 11 A.M., at Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Road, Wilmington DE 19810, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Asana Hospice & Palliative Care, 300 Johnson Ave., Ridley Park PA 19078 or Church of the Holy Child.

Online condolences may be made by visiting
www.paganofuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagano Funeral Home
Download Now