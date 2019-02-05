|
|
JOHNSON
GEORGE J., JR. "BUD"
Age 86, of Garnet Valley PA, passed away on February 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Helene Sheeran Johnson; father of Dorothy Eglin; stepfather of Tom and Wayne Sheeran; brother of Robert and Donald Johnson and Helen Moore; grand-father of David and Monica, Tom and Emily. He was pre-deceased by wife, Flossie; son, David; and granddaughter, Rachael. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, 10 to 11 A.M., at Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Road, Wilmington DE 19810, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Asana Hospice & Palliative Care, 300 Johnson Ave., Ridley Park PA 19078 or Church of the Holy Child.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 5, 2019