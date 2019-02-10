Home

GEORGE, SMITH Jr.

GEORGE, SMITH Jr.
SMITH
GEORGE, JR.
85, Feb. 3, 2019. Beloved uncle, brother, friend and colleague passed away peacefully in his sleep. He served with distinction as a member of the Philadelphia Police Department and rose to the rank of detective. When his career with the police department ended, he founded a successful private investigation agency. He then took on a successful second career as a Welfare Fraud Investigator for the Office of the Inspector General for the State of Pennsylvania at age 80. He will live on in the hearts of many nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues.
His Memorial will be held at TERRY FUNERAL HOME, 4203 Haverford Ave., Phila. PA 19104 on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 6:00 P.M.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 10, 2019
