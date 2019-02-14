Home

WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
More Obituaries for GERALD WOODS
GERALD F. WOODS

GERALD F. WOODS Notice
WOODS
GERALD F.
The family of Gerald F. Woods announces with heavy hearts his death on February 10, 2019. Husband of Kay (Hoffman) Woods. Father of John (Denise), Maureen, Christine, Joe (Jackie), Robert, Gerald Jr. Grandfather of 8 and great grandfather of 8. Veteran of Korean War. Friend of Bill W. Family and friends may call 12 - 1 P.M. with his services at 1 P.M. on Saturday Feb. 16th at WEBER FUNERAL HOM,E 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077. Condolences may be sent to the family at the web site below.

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 14, 2019
