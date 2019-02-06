|
|
FOMALONT
GERALD "JERRY"
On February 2, 2019. Loving brother of Linda (Darryl) Gaeman and the late Fran Swartz; devoted uncle of Andrew, Robert (Allison), Tyler and Matthew. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Friday, 1 P.M. precisely, at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be at the home of Linda and Darryl Gaeman. Contributions in his memory may be made to Community Care of the Northeast, 2417 Welsh Rd., #202, Phila., PA 19114 or to Cure HHT, www.curehht.org
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 6, 2019