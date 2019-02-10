SANTO

GERALD

Former resident of Somerton in the City of Philadelphia "Jerry", as he was known, passed away on Wednesday February 6, 2019 at the age of 93. Born on August 1, 1925 as Giro Santagata he was raised in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. After high school graduation in 1943, he joined the Navy where he served as a Radioman 3/c. He joined the new "Reform" administration of the Philadel-phia city government, and he worked in the Finance Dept., the Prison System and the Fairmount Park Commission. His first marriage was to Phyllis Rita Raffaele. He had a subsequent marriage to Mary (Del vecchio) Marconi performed in 1985, who predeceased him. Surviving Jerry are his three sisters Louise Giunta, Dolores Lawrence, and Eleanor Ludvico. Also surviving are his 2 daughters Janet M. Santo, Maria G. O'Leary and her husband John O'Leary and his son Gerald F. Santo together with his 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Also surviving Jerry are his 2 step daughters Sandra Marconi, Cynthia Hickman and her husband Dean Hickman, and his stepson Kenneth Marconi and his wife Lydia Marconi together with his 4 step grand-children. Family and Friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Wednesday February 13 at 9:30 A.M. at ADAMS PREFECT FUNERAL HOMES, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. After the viewing Mass will be held at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Church, 1421 New Rd., Northfield, NJ 08225.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 10, 2019