PERLOFF
GERALDINE (nee Richman)
Feb. 1, 2019. Age 104. Devoted wife of the late Albert. Loving mother of Susan Hausman (Larry), the late Roberta, and the late Francine. Beloved grandmom of Stacy (Jeff), Dana (Peter), Daniel (Brenda), and Lee. Cherished nanny of Alexis (Neil), Jared (Danielle), Nicholas, and Jordan. Dear great-nanny of Leverick. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Sunday 11:30 A.M. at Mt. Lebanon Cem., Collingdale, PA. After services, the family will return to the Social Room of the Plymouth Hill Condos. Contributions in her memory may be made to Brandywine Health Foundation.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 2, 2019