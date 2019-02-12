HUDSON

GRENVILLE "GREN" DODSON

Artist, Gardener and patron of the arts died after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease on January 18th, 2019. Born on April 21st, 1937 in Bethlehem, PA. Gren was the daughter of John Esser Dodson and Evelyn Mott Dodson. She attended Miss Porters School and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Rosemont College with a Bachelor of Fine Arts.

In 1957 She married Carson H. Powers and moved to Greenwich Connecticut and raised two daughters Torii and Elliott. In 1979 Gren married William R. Hudson of Philadelphia and moved to Bryn Mawr, PA. Later in her life, Gren resided in Naples, Florida and was involved in the creation of the Naples Botanical Gardens.

Gren was an avid artist. She particularly loved working in pastels, acrylics and gouache. Gren loved to explore different designs and textures on canvases. Her drawings and paintings were shown in the galleries of the Fairfield Library, Pomfret School, Rosemont College, as well as private galleries in around the east coast. Many of her paintings are now in private collections. She also published a book of her art work titled Ebb Tide, which captured her love of the beach.

Her creativity was boundless and original. She was an expert knitter and needlepoint artist. She designed clothes and had a unique style that reflected her spunk and humor. She had a way about her that was wholly original and exuded elegance and grace.

A complex, beautiful, and intelligent woman, Gren was multifaceted and talented in many areas. Her hobbies included walking, bridge, gardening, golf, collecting art and travelling. She was always up for an adventure and learning new cultures. She will be missed by the many friends and acquaintances whose lives she touched.

Gren was predeceased by her husband William R. Hudson. She is survived by her two daughters Torii Jones and Elliott Bennett. She is also survived by son in law David Jones, grandchildren Pendleton M. Jones, Celeste H. Jones, Caley D. Bennett and Cooper A. Bennett, her siblings Dona T. Dodson, Julie B. Heerlein, Keith Dodson, and by William Hudson's daughter, Molly Dutton, grandchildren Dana Dutton, William Gano, Charles Gano, and Claire Gano Brown and great grandchildren Hudson and Frances Gano.

A Memorial Service for Grenville D. Hudson will be held on March 23rd at the Church of the Redeemer in Bryn Mawr PA.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary