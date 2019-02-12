|
|
GHAZARIAN
H. HELEN (nee Nazaretyan)
88, on Feb. 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles E. Ghazarian; mother of Louise Jacobson (Harold) and Steve Ghazarian; grandmother of Scott Jacobson (Lori) and Linda Jacobson; great grandmother of Lucy Jacobson. Services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church, 8701 Ridge Ave, Phila, PA 19128 or Women's Cancer Research Assn, 1322 Orcap Way, Southampton, PA 18966.
www.wetzelandson.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 12, 2019