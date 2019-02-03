|
|
HUMMEL
HELEN B.
Jan. 29, 2019 of Warminster PA. Helen worked as a nurse for many years at Rolling Hill Hospital and Jefferson Hospital.
She was the mother of Glenn, Gary and Carol and grand-mother of 6. Funeral Services will be held privately. The family would like to thank the staff of Arden Courts Memory Care. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to the Warminster Township Free Library, 1076 Emma La., Warminster PA 18974.
www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 3, 2019