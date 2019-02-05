Home

Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
HELEN (Grossman) BARUFKIN

BARUFKIN
HELEN (nee Grossman)
February 4, 2019, of Wyncote, PA. formerly of Oreland, PA. Beloved wife of the late Morris Barufkin; loving mother of Rona (Harvey) Luber, Randi (Michael) Koss and Robert (Deidre) Barufkin; cherished grandmother of Rachel (Jason), Jason, Max, Jennifer (Jason), Jamie (Mark), Jacob and Alexander and 2 great grandchildren Rylie Alyssa and Aurora Rose; devoted sister of Sylvia (the late Harold) Malkin and sister-in-law Barbara (the late Martin) Grossman, the late Rose (Norman) Samiloff, late Betty (Al) Spector and Harry (Evelyn) Grossman.
Relatives and friends are invited to Services Wednesday, 11:00 A.M., at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Temple Sinai, (www.tsinai.com) or Abramson Center for Jewish Life (www.abramsoncenter.org)

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 5, 2019
