MINARCIK
HELEN
Of University City, passed away on February 6th, 2019, at the age of 85. Helen was a longtime resident of Chestnut St. Nursing & Rehab for many years. She is survived by her family and extended family members.
There will be a Viewing for Helen on Wednesday, February 13th, from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., at
McCAFFERTY FUNERAL & CREMATION, Inc., 6709-11 Frankford Ave. (between Unruh and Knorr Sts.), 215-624-4200. There will be a Prayer Service at 10:30 A.M. Burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Mark McCafferty, F.D.
mccaffertyfuneralhomes.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 11, 2019