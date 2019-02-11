Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCAFFERTY FUNERAL & CREMATION Inc.
6709-11 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-624-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN MINARCIK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN MINARCIK

Notice Condolences Flowers

HELEN MINARCIK Notice
MINARCIK
HELEN
Of University City, passed away on February 6th, 2019, at the age of 85. Helen was a longtime resident of Chestnut St. Nursing & Rehab for many years. She is survived by her family and extended family members.
There will be a Viewing for Helen on Wednesday, February 13th, from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., at
McCAFFERTY FUNERAL & CREMATION, Inc., 6709-11 Frankford Ave. (between Unruh and Knorr Sts.), 215-624-4200. There will be a Prayer Service at 10:30 A.M. Burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Mark McCafferty, F.D.
mccaffertyfuneralhomes.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.