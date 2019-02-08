Home

Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Feb. 6, 2019; of Philadelphia and Wynnewood, PA; Beloved husband of Evelyn (nee Levy); devoted father of Stephen Brener, and Roberta "Bobbi" (Lewis) Gordon; loving grand-father of Jennifer Gordon and Thomas Gordon; great grand-father of Melanie. Herbert was a member of the Philadelphia Bar Association for 65 years and a member of Brandeis Law Society. He graduated from the Wharton School of Business in 1938 and from The University of Pennsylvania Law School in 1941. Herbert was a member of the Epsilon Rho Law Fraternity and the Penn Wrestling Team. He also served in the United States Army during World War II. Services are private.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 8, 2019
