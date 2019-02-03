|
|
LEVINSON
HOWARD
Of Philadelphia and formerly of Altoona, PA died on Jan. 30, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Bernice (Ruttenberg) Levinson for 64 years. Loving father of David (Kathy Kirn), Michael (Cathy), and Mark (Sally) Levinson. Devoted grandpa of Al, Madeline, Louis, Noah, Sophie, Isabelle. Memorial services to be held at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Curtis Institute of Music, 1726 Locust Street, Phila., PA 19103, www.curtis.edu.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 3, 2019