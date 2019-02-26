Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Manoa Road
Havertown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Manoa Road
Havertown, PA
View Map
DIEHL
JAMES A. "TURK"
89 years of age, of Havertown, passed away Feb. 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anna M. (nee McMahon). Loving father of Denise M., Francine D. Muth (Keith), David J. (Mary Ellen), Suzanne Cavanaugh (Shawn) and Karen M. Dear brother of William Diehl, Roseanne Jordal and the late Francis Diehl. Also survived by his 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday 9:30 - 10:45 A.M. Sacred Heart Church, Manoa Road, Havertown with a Funeral Mass to follow at 11 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory to St. Thomas More Alumni Fund, P.O. Box 294, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 . Arrs.

THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby PA, 610-449-0300.
Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 26, 2019
