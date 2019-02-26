|
DIEHL
JAMES A. "TURK"
89 years of age, of Havertown, passed away Feb. 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anna M. (nee McMahon). Loving father of Denise M., Francine D. Muth (Keith), David J. (Mary Ellen), Suzanne Cavanaugh (Shawn) and Karen M. Dear brother of William Diehl, Roseanne Jordal and the late Francis Diehl. Also survived by his 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday 9:30 - 10:45 A.M. Sacred Heart Church, Manoa Road, Havertown with a Funeral Mass to follow at 11 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory to St. Thomas More Alumni Fund, P.O. Box 294, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 . Arrs.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 26, 2019