Galzerano Funeral Home - Philadelphia
9304 Old Bustleton Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19115
215-698-7545
JAMES A. TAMMARO Sr.

JAMES A. TAMMARO Sr. Notice
TAMMARO
JAMES A. SR.
on Feb 7, 2019 age 89. Beloved husband of 62 years to Carol (nee Dytch). Loving father of James A. Jr. (the late Linda), Katherine Grasela (Wayne), Gerald, Andrea DeMaio (Victor), Gina Coyle (Richard) and the late Anthony. He is also survived by 24 loving grandchildren and numerous loving great grandchildren. He owned Jimmy's Barber Shop in Mayfair and was a longtime employee of the Phila Library System. Relatives and friends are invited to call Mon from 6 to 8 P.M. and Tues 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME 9304 OLD Bustleton Ave. (Below Welsh Rd.) Funeral Mass Tues 10 A.M. Maternity BVM Church Interment Private. In lieu of flowers family would prefer donations to Angels in Motion at www.aimangelsinmotion.org
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 10, 2019
