JAMES FAGAN

80, of Malvern, PA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, January 27 at Barclay Friends in West Chester, PA. Born February 21, 1938 in Newport, AR, he was a son of the late Oliver H. Scharnberg and Lady Elizabeth Watson. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia Colladay Scharnberg and the late Marsha Gray Laubenstein Knight-Scharnberg; loving father of Eric Scharnberg (Cristina), Alex Scharnberg, and (stepdaughter) Gwendolyne Knight; adoring grandfather of Olivia and Ayla; dear brother of William Luker (Cindy), and Timothy Watson, Sr. (Betsy); and caring uncle to Timothy, Todd, Leslie, Jennifer, and Andrew.

Jim graduated from Yale University School of Art and Design in 1959, and had a long and gratifying career in commercial graphic design. He was the Master of Basset Hounds for the Skycastle French Hounds. Jim worked tirelessly to preserve open space and advocated for fair dog, sport hunting and land-use laws, serving on committees and advisory boards providing guidance on dog care and environmental issues to the Governor and Pennsylvania state legislature. Throughout his life, Jim strived to live by the principles of honesty, strong family communication, facing one's fears and accepting his children and everyone he knew for who they were and on their own terms. As a result of these life principles he was loved and admired by many and will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

His Memorial Service will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 23rd at 11 A.M. at St Andrews Episcopal Church, 7 St Andrews Ln, Glenmoore, PA 19343. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jim's memory to Skycastle French Hounds c/o Mr. Barrett E. Farnham, 988 Saint Matthews Rd., Chester Springs, PA 19425. Checks should be made out to Skycastle French Hounds. To find out more about Jim, visit skycastlefrenchhounds.com. Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary