DAVIS
JAMES J.
DAVIS JAMES J. February 9, 2019, age 95. Beloved husband of the late Genevieve (nee Sulvetta). Devoted brother of the late William Davis and Regina Cummings. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Jim was a decorated WWII Veteran with a Purple Heart earned in France, 1944, as well as serving at sea for 33 years as a Merchant Marine and Army Corp. of Engineers. Jim was an accomplished artist, very knowledgeable in sports as well as the love for, movies and poetry. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Friday 8 A.M. THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by his Funeral Mass Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cem.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 12, 2019