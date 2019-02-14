Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES McNELIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES J. McNELIS

Notice Condolences Flowers

JAMES J. McNELIS Notice
McNELIS
JAMES J.
On February 12, 2019, age 91. Jim retired from the Post Office in 1988. Son of the late Joseph and Helen (nee Rodgers). Beloved brother of Joe (Winnie) and Mary Romano. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Anastasia Church at above address would be appreciated.
Arrs. KING FUNERAL SERVICE
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.