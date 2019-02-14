|
|
McNELIS
JAMES J.
On February 12, 2019, age 91. Jim retired from the Post Office in 1988. Son of the late Joseph and Helen (nee Rodgers). Beloved brother of Joe (Winnie) and Mary Romano. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Anastasia Church at above address would be appreciated.
Arrs. KING FUNERAL SERVICE
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 14, 2019