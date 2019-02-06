MORTIMER

REV. MSGR. JAMES E.

On February 2, 2019. Age 91. Pastor Emeritus, The Church of Saint William, Philadelphia. Attended St. Bartholomew School, St. Joseph's Prep, St. Charles Seminary and Villanova University receiving a Master's of Education Degree. Ordained a priest May 10, 1952 by Archbishop O'Hara, taught at St. Thomas More High School and Cardinal Dougherty High School. Moderator of the Cardinal Dougherty Marching Band and led their 32 day tour of Europe in 1966, performing in Rome before Pope Paul VI and winning first place in the World Music Festival in Kerkrade, Holland. Principal of St. Pius X High School and Cardinal O' Hara High School. Made a monsignor by Pope Paul VI in 1976. Pastor St. William Parish and after receiving the title Pastor Emeritus, he served as a volunteer confessor in Lourdes, France each October for 15 years. Predeceased by his parents James E. and Ellen E. Mortimer. Survived by his beloved sister Ellen V. Jones (the late John E. Jones) and his devoted nieces and nephews: Michael, Thomas, Daniel, Ellen and Theresa and their families. Transfer and Reception of the Body, The Church of Saint William, 6200 Rising Sun Avenue, Phila., PA 19111 on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 4 P.M., followed by a Viewing until 8 P.M. Viewing Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 8:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. Concelebrated Funeral Mass 11 A.M. with The Most Reverend Timothy C. Senior as main celebrant. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, with procession departing at 2:30 P.M. Contributions to The Church of Saint William at the above address would be appreciated by Monsignor's family. To express condolences

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 6, 2019