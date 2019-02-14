Home

Of Dunwoody, formerly of Broomall. Army Veteran. Longtime Data Processing Manager. Beloved husband of Joan M. (nee McLaughlin) Leighton Stanton and the late Doris (nee Dever) Stanton. Loving Father of Robert P., Joan (Anthony) Marcozzi, Lisa (Martin) Purcell, Thomas P. (Maria) and the late James P. Stanton, Jr. Stepfather of Carl T., Jeffrey W., William and Joanne Leighton. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, and 10 step grandchildren. Brother of the late Jack and Lawrence Stanton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M., Friday, February 15th, at St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 where friends may call 9 to 9:50 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers family requests contributions be made to Divine Providence Village, 686 Marple Rd, Springfield, PA 19064.


Published on Philly.com on Feb. 14, 2019
