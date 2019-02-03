DeLUCA

JANE K.

96, of Ventnor, died on January 28, 2019 in Haverford, Pa. Born on Dec, 14, 1922 at Atlantic City Hospital, she was the daughter of Edna Turner Knauer and Clarence "Dutch" Knauer. She had two sisters, Mary Louise and Edna, and a brother, Daniel, who died at age 4 in an elevator accident at the Chester Inn in Atlantic City, which the family owned.

Jane graduated from Ham-monton High School in 1940. She followed Mary Louise to Philadelphia to Protestant Episcopal Hospital School of Nursing, and went off on her own to World War II as a U.S. Army nurse. She served on Okinawa in the bloodiest battle in the Pacific Theater, earning the Bronze Service Star. She never talked about it.

Returning to Atlantic County, Jane worked as a private duty nurse for James "Sonny" Fraser, a champion golfer and rising politician. Fraser suffered from Hodgkin's disease and Jane accompanied him to the State House in Trenton, along with aide de camp Camillo "Duke" DeLuca, who romanced her with meals at Pete Lorenzo's Cafe.

Fraser died in 1950 and Duke and Jane were married in Ventnor in 1952. They were regulars at the 500 Club in Atlantic City, owned by Duke's friend Paul "Skinny" D'Amato, where they saw Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis.

Jane worked various nursing jobs in the 1960s and 1970s in Atlantic County. When Duke died in 1990, Jane took over his position as Sgt. at Arms in Atlantic County District Court. She was the subject of a 2003 Press of Atlantic City story: 'Have Stapler, Will Travel: 80 Year Old Constable's Job Is To Serve Eviction Notices."

She began traveling in the 1990s, often with son Nick, a lobbyist and political consultant in London. She loved chocolate, watching the Phillies and a VO Old Fashioned. She lived her last years in Ardmore with Dan, a writer at the Inquirer who forced her to listen to music that sounded "just like a bunch of noise."

Jane was game for anything, especially if it involved her boys. She was a swell dame, one hell of a broad, and a wonderfully supportive mother.

She's survived by her sons Nicholas (Nadirah) and Daniel (Anne), her grandson Camilo and step-grandsons Nick and Aaron.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. James Roman Catholic Church, 6415 Atlantic Ave., in Ventnor City, N.J. at 11 A.M. on Saturday February 9th. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5061 Harding Highway, Mays Landing. N.J. Donations can be made to Keystone Hospice, 8765 Stenton Ave., Wyndmoor Pa 19038 or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10004.

