JANET (Rose) LOEWENBERG

JANET (Rose) LOEWENBERG Notice
LOEWENBERG
JANET (nee Rose)
On Feb. 5, 2019. Wife of the late Dr. Leopold Loewenberg, mother of Nancy (Richard Marten) Loewenberg, Ellen (Steven) Promisloff and Stephanie (Dean) Metter, sister of Frank Rose; also survived by 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Thursday 1:30 P.M. at Roosevelt Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening at the residence of Stephanie and Dean Metter. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to the Abramson Center for Jewish Life.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 7, 2019
