JANET McCARTER

JANET McCARTER Notice
McCARTER
JANET
Of Lansdowne, PA, died at her residence January 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Garrett C. and G. Thelma (Harlan) McCarter. Survived by cousins Mary Jo Everhart and James McCarter. Funeral Service Saturday, 12 Noon at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 65 Penn Blvd., East Lansdowne, PA 19050 where family and friends may visit from 11:30 A.M. Int. Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the above named church would be appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 6, 2019
