Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JANET SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET R. SMITH

Notice Condolences Flowers

JANET R. SMITH Notice
SMITH
JANET R.


76, of North Wales, passed away on January 24, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Charles Smith. She is survived by her son: Ed Smith (Stacie); grandchildren: Alexis, Marrissa, Jillian, Carsyn. Janet is also survived by many nieces and nephews along with great nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to call on February 9, 2019 starting at 11:00 A.M. at Good Sheppard Church, 1434 Hilltown Pk., Hill-town PA, followed by Memorial Service at 12:30 P.M. also at Good Sheppard Church. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to Good Sheppard Church in Janet's name.


logo

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices