SMITH
JANET R.
76, of North Wales, passed away on January 24, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Charles Smith. She is survived by her son: Ed Smith (Stacie); grandchildren: Alexis, Marrissa, Jillian, Carsyn. Janet is also survived by many nieces and nephews along with great nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to call on February 9, 2019 starting at 11:00 A.M. at Good Sheppard Church, 1434 Hilltown Pk., Hill-town PA, followed by Memorial Service at 12:30 P.M. also at Good Sheppard Church. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to Good Sheppard Church in Janet's name.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 6, 2019