88, died 20 February 2019, at Foulkeways, the retirement community where she had lived since 2001. Born in Glenside and a longtime resident of Fort Washington, Mrs. Craig (Jeannie) was active at Foulkeways where she led the Flowers Committee and the Grounds Committee until early 2018. Mrs. Craig graduated from Cheltenheim High School in 1948 where she was voted "Most Musical". She then went on a scholarship to Cornell University where she earned a BS in Home Economics in 1952. Her only sibling, William Brown, died in a U.S. Navy accident when she was a Freshman at Cornell. She was chosen to be a Danny Grad with the Danforth Foundation at LSU, attended Union Theological Seminary, and taught Home Economics at Irondequoit High School near Rochester NY. In 1956 she married Cassin W. Craig, who practiced law in Montgomery County for 46 years and was her husband of 56 years until his death in 2012. Throughout her life Mrs. Craig was a consummate volunteer. She was President of the Montgomery County Department of Child Welfare and served on the boards of Springfield Retirement Center, All Saints Hospital, Episcopal Community Services and Vestry at her Church. At Foulkeways she chaired the committee of volunteers who arrange fresh flowers for over a decade; she served on the Grounds Committee for 9 years and chaired it laterally until 2018. A lover of all plants and flowers, she belonged to two garden clubs and volunteered and competed at the Philadelphia Flower Show for years. Mrs. Craig is survived by her three children: Pamela, William and David Craig, son-in-law Robert Delaney, and six grandchildren: Matthew Delaney, Stephanie Craig, Robert Craig Delaney, Gretchen Craig, Ian Craig and Lucas Craig. A celebration of Jeannie's life is set for Saturday March 2 at 11 AM at St. Thomas Church Whitemarsh, 7020 Camp Hill Road, Fort Washington. There will also be a Service in the Quaker tradition at Foulkeways Auditorium at 2 PM on Friday March 1st. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Thomas Church Whitemarsh, 610 Church Road, Flourtown, PA 19031 or to Foulkeways (foulkeways.org) in her memory. Foulkeways contributions will be earmarked for trees and/or gardens that reflect her legacy. Arr: by SHAEFF-MYERS FUNERAL HOME

