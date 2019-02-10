|
BASS
JEANNE M. (nee Hart)
Age 91 yrs., peacefully on Feb. 8, 2019. Formerly of Wissahickon, and Plymouth Meeting. Life long member of St. John the Baptist Manayunk.
Jeanne was a graduate of St. John's Grade and High School and was very active with their CYO and the Home and School Assoc. Retired from First PA. Bank Core States Bank with over 25 yrs. of service. Wife of the late George T. Bass. Loving and devoted Mother of Mary Alice (Bill) Calhoun, Jeanne (George) Wood, George, Chris (Joanne). Kathy (Jerry) Rafter, Mark (Eileen), Tim (Kathy), Gerry (Stephanie), John, Jennifer (Eric) Berndlmaier and the late Elizabeth A. Bass. Cherished Grammy to 29 grand-children and 38 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday in Church 6 to 8:30 P.M. and Thursday 9 to 10:30 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Church, 146 Rector Street (cor. Cresson St.) Manayunk, 19127. Int. Calvary Cem. Please Omit Flowers. The family requests donations in Jeanne's name to SJB Restoration Fund.
CLARE MCILVAINE MUNDY FH, INC.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 10, 2019