McGETTIGAN
JEANNETTE (nee Iannettoni)
87, of Upper Darby, PA, on Feb. 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. Predeceased by spouse Richard J. McGettigan. Daughter of the late Frances (nee Pernaci) and Arduino "Harry" Iannettoni. Also predeceased by brothers Dominic and Richard Iannettoni.
Graduate of Hallahan H.S. A 1952 graduate of Misericordia (Mercy Philadelphia) Hospital School of Nursing. Retired as Charge Nurse of Federal Health Unit under Department of HHS in 1999.
She is survived by her loving children John F. II (Kazina), Maureen F., Karin R., Neil J. II (Judi), Deirdre J. Henry (James), Megan Rolli (Andrew). Mrs. McGettigan is also survived by her grandchildren: Andrew and Kaelyn Henry, Richard II, Jacqueline, and Jocelyn McGettigan.; her beloved sister, Archangela Guarino; 34 nieces and nephews; cousin Lucy Amellio, of Syracuse, NY; and sister-in-law Ruth McGettigan.
Viewing Friday, Feb 15, 6:00-8:30 P.M. at LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, 57 S. Eagle Rd., Havertown, PA 19083. Viewing Feb. 16, 9:30 - 10:45 A.M. and Mass at 11:00 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 1121 Jackson St., Phila., followed by interment at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.tscalliance.org to support her great-nephew.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 12, 2019