Home

POWERED BY

Services
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 449-3030
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
1121 Jackson St.
Phila, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
1121 Jackson St
Phila, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEANNETTE McGETTIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEANNETTE (Iannettoni) McGETTIGAN


1931 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
JEANNETTE (Iannettoni) McGETTIGAN Notice
McGETTIGAN
JEANNETTE (nee Iannettoni)


87, of Upper Darby, PA, on Feb. 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. Predeceased by spouse Richard J. McGettigan. Daughter of the late Frances (nee Pernaci) and Arduino "Harry" Iannettoni. Also predeceased by brothers Dominic and Richard Iannettoni.
Graduate of Hallahan H.S. A 1952 graduate of Misericordia (Mercy Philadelphia) Hospital School of Nursing. Retired as Charge Nurse of Federal Health Unit under Department of HHS in 1999.
She is survived by her loving children John F. II (Kazina), Maureen F., Karin R., Neil J. II (Judi), Deirdre J. Henry (James), Megan Rolli (Andrew). Mrs. McGettigan is also survived by her grandchildren: Andrew and Kaelyn Henry, Richard II, Jacqueline, and Jocelyn McGettigan.; her beloved sister, Archangela Guarino; 34 nieces and nephews; cousin Lucy Amellio, of Syracuse, NY; and sister-in-law Ruth McGettigan.
Viewing Friday, Feb 15, 6:00-8:30 P.M. at LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, 57 S. Eagle Rd., Havertown, PA 19083. Viewing Feb. 16, 9:30 - 10:45 A.M. and Mass at 11:00 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 1121 Jackson St., Phila., followed by interment at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.tscalliance.org to support her great-nephew.


logo

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.