On Feb. 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Harry; loving mother of Dr. Dean (Joyce) Ruday, Cathy (Chuck) Buretta; adored grandmother of Jared (Amy) Ruday, Heather (Bea) Richards, Todd (Abby) Richards, Alex (Lauren) Ruday; cherished great-grandmother of Carly and Alexia; sister of the late Dr. Isadore Gordon. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Service Wed. 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Dr. Dean and Joyce Ruday. Contributions in her memory may be made to Huntington's Disease www.hdsa.org or a .

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 11, 2019
