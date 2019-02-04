Home

POWERED BY

Services
James M. Campbell Funeral Home, Inc.
500 East Benner Street
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 745-9009
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
James M. Campbell Funeral Home, Inc.
500 East Benner Street
Philadelphia, PA 19111
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
James M. Campbell Funeral Home, Inc.
500 East Benner Street
Philadelphia, PA 19111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEROME FITZPATRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEROME J. FITZPATRICK

Notice Condolences Flowers

JEROME J. FITZPATRICK Notice
FITZPATRICK
JEROME J.


Passed away February 1, 2019, age 84, formerly of Lawncrest. Beloved husband for 62 years of Elizabeth J. (nee: Tomer) Father of Jerome J. (Yun Kyoung), Linda J. Fitzpatrick (Harvey M. Hirsch), Susan E. Felix (Edward) and Steven J. (the late Jennifer). Grandfather of David and Laura (Chris), Great-Grandfather of Aiden, Sara and Max. Brother of Peter J. Predeceased by his twin brother Paul, sister Miriam "Bunny" and brother Robert. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday, February 6 from 10 A.M. to 12P.M. JAMES M. CAMPBELL FUNERAL HOME, 500 E. Benner Street, Phila. Funeral Service 12P.M. Interment will be private. Please omit flowers, kindly consider donations to the Salvation Army, 5830 Rising Sun Avenue, Phila., PA 19120 in his memory.

To send condolences or for directions
www.campbellfh.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices