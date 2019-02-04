|
|
FITZPATRICK
JEROME J.
Passed away February 1, 2019, age 84, formerly of Lawncrest. Beloved husband for 62 years of Elizabeth J. (nee: Tomer) Father of Jerome J. (Yun Kyoung), Linda J. Fitzpatrick (Harvey M. Hirsch), Susan E. Felix (Edward) and Steven J. (the late Jennifer). Grandfather of David and Laura (Chris), Great-Grandfather of Aiden, Sara and Max. Brother of Peter J. Predeceased by his twin brother Paul, sister Miriam "Bunny" and brother Robert. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday, February 6 from 10 A.M. to 12P.M. JAMES M. CAMPBELL FUNERAL HOME, 500 E. Benner Street, Phila. Funeral Service 12P.M. Interment will be private. Please omit flowers, kindly consider donations to the Salvation Army, 5830 Rising Sun Avenue, Phila., PA 19120 in his memory.
To send condolences or for directions
www.campbellfh.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 4, 2019