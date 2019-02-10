|
|
BANK
JOAN (nee Lavine)
On Feb. 9, 2019 of Elkins Park, PA. Wife of the late Dr. Arnold A. Bank; mother of Andrew Bank (Deborah Katz), Melissa Bank and Margery Bates; sister of Henry Lavine; grandmother of Alice and Oliver Bates and Georgia and Asher Bank; daughter of the late Sally and Samuel P. Lavine. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Monday 2:30 P.M. at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. The Family will return to the late residence (Monday and Tuesday from 5:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.) and respectfully request contributions in lieu of flowers be made to The Friends of Elkins Park Library, 563 Church Rd., Elkins Pk., Pa 19027.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 10, 2019