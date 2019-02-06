|
|
ECKHARDT
JOAN T. (nee Israel)
Feb. 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph E., loving mother of Joseph J. (Donnamarie) and Stephen E. (Colleen), dear grandmother of Carl, Jeannette, Josette, Colin, Abigail and Evan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joan volunteered at Friends Hospital in Philadelphia for 23 years. She loved the shore, time with her family, grandchildren and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Thursday eve. 6 P.M. and Friday morning 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. from THE EDWARD J. PETNER FUNERAL HOME (Family Owned and Operated), 6421 Frankford Ave. at Levick St. Mass of Christian Burial 11 A.M. St. Timothy Church. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joan's memory to the National Shrine of St. John Neumann, 1019 N. 5th St., Phila., PA 19123.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 6, 2019