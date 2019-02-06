GREEN

JOE

Of Lumberton, NJ, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, surrounded by his family. He was 79.

Born in Washington, DC, Joe was a longtime resident of Philadelphia. He was a graduate of Roman Catholic High School and served in the US Air Force. After serving his Country he worked as a Firefighter and Paramedic in the Philadelphia Fire Department. After retire-ment, he was a self-employed painter.

Joe is survived by 3 children: Bill (Patty) Green of Lumberton, NJ, Gail (David) Walsh of Ivyland, PA, and Debbie of CA; 9 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. The father of the late Susan, the grandfather of the late Nicky, and the brother of the late William James, he is also survived by a sister Kathy (Adrian) Dormans and 4 nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at THE PERINCHIEF CHAPELS, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 10-11 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hainesport. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Nicky Green Foundation, NG52, 111 Maple Grove Blvd., Lumberton, NJ 08048. www.perinchief.com

