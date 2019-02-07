|
MOORE
JOHN H.
Feb. 5, 2019, peacefully passed away in Phila. Predeceased by his wife Agnes, of 55 years and his two siblings Thomas and Dorothea, he is survived by his two daughters Marilyn (Michael) Pollock and Deborah Montanez. Beloved grandfather of Meredith (Dennis) Hannigan, Stephen Pollock, Anthony (Jen) Montanez, Daniel (Ann) Pollock and Michael (Ashley) Pollock. Loving great, grandfather of Dennis Jr., Anthony Jr., Keelin, Shane, Amelia, Collin, Addison, Cowen, Declan and MeCayla. John served in the United States Army 1952-1954 in the Korean War. He was a life-long member of The American Legion Post # 366. John worked at MAB Paints until his retirement. He loved spending time with his family and his dogs in his travel trailer at Quakerwoods Campground and especially at Ocean Lakes camp-ground in Myrtle Beach S.C.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Saturday 8:30 to 10:30 A.M. CASSIZZI FUNERAL HOME, 2913-17 E. Thompson St. (at Cambria) and his 11:00 A.M. Funeral Mass at St. Joan of Arc Church. Interment private.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 7, 2019