HORAN
JOHN "JACK"
Age 96, of Maris Grove, Glen Mills, PA died on February 8, 2019. Loving husband and best friend for over 66 years of Dorothy (nee Cranston). Father of Stephen (Sheila), Regina Fitzsimons (late Michael) and Therese (Ray) McGoldrick, PA. Eight grandchildren: Kathryn (Robert) Horan, Tegan Horan, Caitlin Fitzsimons, Maura Fitzsimons, Clare Fitzsimons, Alison McGoldrick, Joseph McGoldrick, and Michael (Sarah) McGoldrick. Funeral Mass, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills, PA 19342 where friends may call from 9:15-10:30 A.M. A private interment will be in Washington Crossing National Cem., Newtown, PA.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 14, 2019