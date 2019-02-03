Home

Shelly-Dinan Funeral Home
24 E. Main Street
Lansdale, PA 19446
(215) 855-3622
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Manresa Hall
261 City Ave
Merion Station, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Manresa Hall
261 City Ave
Merion Station, PA
BR. JOHN J. McLANE S.J.


McLANE
BR. JOHN J., S.J.

Age 81, died on January 30, 2019 at Campion Hall, Weston, MA. Brother served in variety of positions at the Jesuit Novitiate, Wernersville, PA and St. Joseph's University, Phila., PA. He was son of the late Thomas McLane and Mary Thornton of Scranton, PA. In addition to his Jesuit brothers, he is survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at Manresa Hall, 261 City Ave., Merion Station, PA 19066, Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 9 A.M. until 10:15 A.M. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Manresa Hall at 10:30 A.M. Interment at the Jesuit Cemetery, Wernersville, PA Condolences may also be sent to
www.dinanfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 3, 2019
