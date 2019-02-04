|
WIERIK
JOHN J.
Age 60, of Newtown Square, PA, on January 28, 2019. Son of the late John B. and Lucy Rita Wierik (nee Teti). Survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Saturday, February 9, 2019 9:30-10:30 A.M. at St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA and to his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, St. Laurence Chapter, 30 St. Laurence Road, Upper Darby, PA 19082 would be appreciated. Arrangements
THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 4, 2019